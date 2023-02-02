Monterey Bay Aquarium debut baby penguin

Skip to Content
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gerry the African penguin is the newest addition to the Monterey Bay Aquarium. This little guy was hatched on Nov. 30 but just turned old enough to join the colony on Feb. 1.

Gerry weighed in at a robust 52 grams and now weighs 2.22 kg. Amigo and Elizabeth are Gerry's parents but the aquarium says Boulder and Walvis are acting as foster parents.

"We don’t yet know Gerry’s sex, so we’re using the gender-inclusive pronoun “they” until we determine sex via blood test. So far, Gerry’s personality is similar to Amigo’s: independent and feisty," said the aquarium.

Gerry is named after Gerry Low-Sabado, an educator, community preservationist, and friend of the Aquarium. Gerry lived by the motto, “change with kindness” and was passionate about sharing the history and contributions of Chinese Americans to the region with the community and worked with the Aquarium to tell her ancestor’s story as part of the “Turning the Tide” program before her passing in 2021.

Monterey Bay Aquarium
Gerry Low-Sabado (Left) in 2018 via her Facebook

