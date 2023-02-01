Fans excited to see celebrities play at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

PEBBLE BEACH, CALIF. (KION-TV)- “We always have a great time,” Margie Bouslog of Hollister said. “I love it here.”

People from across the country are here watching their favorite celebrities and athletes in action. Don and Margie Bouslog have come for a couple of years and love the tournament for a few reasons.

“Watching the tournament, the players, getting the beautiful weather and just people watching,” Don said.

Margie agreed with her husband saying, “Yes. And it's just there's no place more gorgeous than this area.”

Others like Craig Pedrey have been coming for 15 years. What motivated him to come all this time?

“Once you come, you get hooked,” Pedrey said. “You want to see the celebrities and enjoy the beautiful day at Pebble Beach.”

Each person also has certain celebrities they want to see in action. Even if they’ve been here before.

“But, you know, Bill Murray and the same guys, Huey Lewis and Josh, it's wonderful to see them every year,” Margie Bouslog said.

Pedrey had a similar celebrity in mind saying, “We wanted to see Huey Lewis because we have known him for the past years with the beautiful music that he plays. And he's a good sport to come out and play in the tournament for charity.”