Greenfield man sentenced to 10 years for DUI, possession of a firearm and assault on officer

SAN ARDO, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man was sentenced Friday in a Monterey County courtroom after leading California Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase in October 2022.

Bryan Felipe Aguilar, 26, was contacted by CHP while driving 110 mph down southbound Highway 101 near San Ardo at around 6:55 p.m.

An officer caught up to Aguilar and told him to pull over, which Aguilar responded to by looking at the officer and making an accelerated U-turn through the median of Highway 101. Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said he did this at 130 mph.

Aguilar spun out several times during the chase, said Pacioni. He also struck signs while taking officers on a high-speed chase down Highway 198 and several backroads. When his car was disabled, he attempted to run and hopped two barbed-wire fences before being captured.

An officer trying to take the then suspect back to the patrol car had his shoulder slammed by Aguilar's upper body. As the officer tried controlling Aguilar, the now-convicted felon began kicking the officer's right hand and injured him, said Pacioni.

His blood alcohol content was registered at .13%. A search of Aguilar's car yielded a loaded firearm in the center console and ammunition in the cupholder, said Pacioni. Aguilar also admitted to having a prior conviction.

Aguilar was convicted after pleading no contest to felony driving with a blood alcohol content of .08% or higher, felony evading an officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition, and battery upon a peace officer, said Pacioni.