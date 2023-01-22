Portions of Big Sur community could face long-term isolation

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County’s Department of Emergency Management is working with the Sheriff’s Office, Big Sur Fire Department, CAL OES, and the community are working on a plan to meet the needs of people who are cut-off from vital services due to multiple landslides on Highway 1.

Over the last two days, Caltrans shared with the department about the status of the three slides along the highway. These areas include Paul’s Slide and the Mill Creek slide in Monterey County and the Polar Star slide in San Luis Obispo County.

In a press release Sunday night, the county said Paul’s Slide has once again accelerated in response to the recent heavy rainfall. Making it unpredictable, as the slope continues to adjust as the slide moves. Which is causing material to flow and rocks to roll into the roadway.

As for Mill Creek, the saturated and over steepened slope is on the edge of stability and appears to be approaching failure.

At Polar Star, rocks and soil are constantly falling from the temporary cut that was made at the base in order to gain access for crews and equipment to remove the slide material. But the failure of the over steepened rock material could occur at any time.

In its press release, the county stated there is no safe access through any of the impacted areas.

Caltrans crews will be leading convoys to people impacted by the slides by the Highway 1 slide closure, just north of Paul’s slide interior locked gate at mile marker 22.5 to the north of the outer closure at mile marker 32.3.

Convoys are scheduled for Tuesday & Friday at 8:00 am, 12 noon, and 4:00 pm.

The county says people who are impacted by the slides on Highway 1, between Paul’s slide and the Mill Creek slide, are able to use Nacimiento Fergusson Road on an emergency basis. But those south of the Mill Creek slide will not be able to reach that road.

“Our concern is that this is going to be a prolonged closure and our top priority is making sure people have access to essential services,” said Tracy Molfino, interim manager of the Monterey Department of Emergency Management.

Monterey County’s public information office is working to establish lines of communication for those impacted.

“The County is committed to providing timely and accurate information to the residents and businesses in Big Sur to help manage this difficult situation,” said Nick Pasculli, Chief Public Information Officer.