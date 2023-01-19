People in Watsonville waited outside airport to see President Joe Biden

WATSONVILLE, CALIF (KION-TV)- Those who waited outside the airport were excited to see the president come to their community. Many expressed how impressed and shocked they were with the level of security detail.

People started arriving hours before the president's arrival. They stood outside to get a front-row view of the president’s helicopter. Security was in full swing, waiting for the president to arrive.

Many people, like Jose Rojas and Kelli Crawshaw, wanted to be there to experience the moment a sitting president visited the area. The last time this happened was in 1989 during the Loma Prieta Earthquake.

“Oh, it's like I'm still processing it,” Rojas said. “Like, it's pretty cool. Like, I just. I think it's gonna be crazier than this. I'm excited to see more. You know, the more and more it comes, the better, I think.”

Crawshaw was excited to see President Joe Biden saying, “I’m just filled with a lot of emotion and brought to tears at the enormity of having the president of the United States landing here in our Watsonville.”

Although they couldn’t see the president in person, but could still wave to him as he passed with his motorcade.

People in Watsonville hoped they warmly welcomed President Biden to the Central Coast.

The president left Watsonville Airport by around 1:20 p.m. before heading toward Capitola.