Community Foundation of Monterey County offers $1.4 million for local students

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Community Foundation for Monterey County is trying to make it easier for some students to attend college by offering more than $1.4 million in scholarships to local students in 2023.

“These dollars represent a recognition by our community that equitable access to higher education is critical to ensuring students reach their potential,” said Dan Baldwin, CFMC President/CEO.

There are more than 65 scholarships students can apply for. The deadline for completion for the 2023/2024 school year is Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Winners will be announced in April of 2023. You can apply here.

“Thanks to this scholarship, I will be able to achieve my goal of becoming an agronomist one day in the future and make my family proud,” said Taylor Farm scholarship recipient Angela Diaz. Angela is a sophomore at CSUMB majoring in Agriculture Plant and Soil Science and a first-generation college student.

Those who want to contribute to an existing scholarship or create their own can call 831-375-9712 or visit cfmco.org/scholarships.