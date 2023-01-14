Monterey County Health Dept says San Ardo water supply is contaminated

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Saturday, Monterey County Health gave an update on the San Ardo Water System.

Due to the recent rain, floods have impacted the water system, and contamination has been found in the water.

Health leaders advise people in the area not to use the water for drinking, food preparations, or brushing their teeth. But people can still use the water for bathing and washing and should avoid getting it in their mouths or open wounds.

The health department said anyone with concerns is asked to contact their doctor.

Health leaders said the water district is working on removing any contamination, and multiple days of testing will be done to ensure any contamination has been removed.