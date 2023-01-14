Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 10:44 AM
Published 7:02 PM

Monterey County Health Dept says San Ardo water supply is contaminated

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-  On Saturday, Monterey County Health gave an update on the San Ardo Water System.

Due to the recent rain, floods have impacted the water system, and contamination has been found in the water.

Health leaders advise people in the area not to use the water for drinking, food preparations, or brushing their teeth. But people can still use the water for bathing and washing and should avoid getting it in their mouths or open wounds.

The health department said anyone with concerns is asked to contact their doctor.

Health leaders said the water district is working on removing any contamination, and multiple days of testing will be done to ensure any contamination has been removed.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ana Torrea

Weekend Anchor/Reporter for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content