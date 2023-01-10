Governor Newsom tours damages in Capitola

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom met with Santa Cruz County and Capitola City leaders on Tuesday, where he toured the devastation left behind by the recent storm.

Newsom walked down the wharf of Capitola along with local leaders, examining destruction left behind by Mother Nature. The governor also took a moment to look inside some of the ravaged restaurants.

Many business owners are cleaning up the debris left behind.

Despite the calmer conditions on Tuesday, state leaders said California is not out of the woods.

“These conditions are serious and deadly,” said Newsom. “That's why it's so important that people take care of themselves and use common sense.”

Santa Cruz District Two Supervisor Zach Friend adds he recognizes the long rebuild ahead.

Capitola city leaders say police, public works crews, and other city staff rolled up their shelves and helped to get the clean up process underway.

Fourteen additional counties have also been added to the president's emergency declaration, according to the Governor.

Businesses in Capitola Village treat each other like family, and look out for each other.

Since the storm started, Caruso's hasn't been able to open. While they didn't get badly damaged, they didn't have any power. But the most help they want to see coming from both the state and federal leaders is help for their employees.

“I know that Capitola Village is a community that is really tight and that's what's made me very positive,” said Melissa Serritino Pacheco, one of the owners of Caruso’s.

“I know that out of all this is going to make us stronger. But I feel that without the help, we're not going to be able to move forward. That's what we need. We need more funding for the business owners to help employees and for everyone to come back.”

Serritino Pacheco told KION, they'll be one of the last businesses to open.because their power is connected to the strip affected by the storm.

At Tuesday’s press conference, the governor couldn't give an estimated cost of damages statewide, saying they are in the mitigation and prevention phase.

“California we are there for each other,” said Newsom. “After these disasters, the recovery phase, when the hard and stubborn work continues, I want to reinforce that we are here for the long haul”

Santa Cruz County reps said it estimates damage in the county to be around $30 million dollars, but expects the number to go up.