Marina Police arrest juvenile for DUI and ghost gun possession

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police arrived at the Reservation Road and Lake Drive area at 11:43 p.m. Sunday for reports of a "severe car crash" notification from an Apple iPhone.

Marina Police tried contacting the phone, and the person who picked up said they had misdialed. Police arrived and found a vehicle off the roundabout at Reservation Road and Lake Drive.

Police said they found a male and a female near the vehicle. The woman was determined to be a 30-year-old Salians resident, and the male was a juvenile and determined to be the driver.

It was immediately apparent to the police that the juvenile was showing signs of being under the influence. When police attempted a pat search of the juvenile, he began to resist, eventually having to be restrained.

During this struggle, the 30-year-old woman Priscilla Ayala tried interfering and was also taken into custody, said police.

Eventually, police found a concealed ghost gun in the juvenile's waistband. He was arrested and booked into Monterey County Juvenile Hall for transporting a loaded, concealed firearm, being an unlicensed driver, resisting an officer with force, delaying and obstructing an officer and possessing a high-capacity magazine, per police.

Ayala was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail for delaying and obstructing an officer and public intoxication, said police.