Skip to Content
News
By
Published 2:22 PM

Marina Police arrest juvenile for DUI and ghost gun possession

Marina Police Department

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police arrived at the Reservation Road and Lake Drive area at 11:43 p.m. Sunday for reports of a "severe car crash" notification from an Apple iPhone.

Marina Police tried contacting the phone, and the person who picked up said they had misdialed. Police arrived and found a vehicle off the roundabout at Reservation Road and Lake Drive.

Police said they found a male and a female near the vehicle. The woman was determined to be a 30-year-old Salians resident, and the male was a juvenile and determined to be the driver.

It was immediately apparent to the police that the juvenile was showing signs of being under the influence. When police attempted a pat search of the juvenile, he began to resist, eventually having to be restrained.

During this struggle, the 30-year-old woman Priscilla Ayala tried interfering and was also taken into custody, said police.

Eventually, police found a concealed ghost gun in the juvenile's waistband. He was arrested and booked into Monterey County Juvenile Hall for transporting a loaded, concealed firearm, being an unlicensed driver, resisting an officer with force, delaying and obstructing an officer and possessing a high-capacity magazine, per police.

Ayala was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail for delaying and obstructing an officer and public intoxication, said police.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content