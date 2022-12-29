Hollister Fire and Police compete to raise money for Community Food Bank of San Benito

A battle of the badges between the Hollister Police and Fire Departments. And who doesn't enjoy a little friendly competition for a good cause?

Both departments wanted to find a fun and creative way to give back to their community and came up with this!

Two police officers and two firefighters had 90 seconds to race around the grocery outlet and collect as many items as possible from a list provided by the community food bank of San Benito.

“We want to show we care about our community," said Hollister Police Chief Carlos Reynoso. "We want to come together, but we also want to challenge our community to provide donations to the food bank. There is a big need in our community, and if we all come together, we can help make change.”

“You see these things on television all the time, so to see it in person was amazing," said Daniel Torres with the Community Food Bank of San Benito.

So who won this battle of the badges? It turns out the police were a little faster.

They gathered more than $400 worth of groceries.

Between them and the firefighters, nearly $900 worth of food is being donated to the Community Food Bank of San Benito.