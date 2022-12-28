Skip to Content
Watsonville Police Captain Anthony Magdayao retires after nearly 30 years of service

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TTV)- After nearly 30 years of keeping the streets of Watsonville safe, Cpt. Anthony Magdayao suited up for the last time Wednesday.

Cpt. Magdayao arrived at the Watsonville Police Department in 1994 with experience. Since then, he has made the department and community his home.

"We can’t thank him enough for his dedication and commitment to Watsonville! Congrats on your retirement, Capt.," said the Watsonville Police Department.

