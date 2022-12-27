Skip to Content
Published 2:23 PM

Santa Cruz County experiencing flood-related closures

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Several viewers and city officials have advised of the current storm's effects on people in Santa Cruz County.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said Buena Vista Drive has flooded and is closed on Tuesday in Watsonville. The Sheriff's Office also asks people to maintain weather awareness and prepare for outages that can occur due to weather.

"The risk of debris flow near the CZU burn scar is lower than prior winters, and no evacuations are planned, but there is still an elevated risk of debris flows in certain areas affected by the fire compared to pre-fire conditions," said the Sheriff's Office.

People in the area should maintain awareness and watch for the National Weather Service issuing flash flood warning. Families should have a "go-kit" ready.

The Sheriff's Office recommends the following:

The video was taken of the San Lorenzo River at Irwin Way and Middleton Avenue intersection in the Boulder Creek Area. Courtesy Lucas Murawsky.
  • Do not drive through water if you do not know how deep it is.
  • Slow down.
  • If your windshield wipers are on, your headlights should be too.
  • Maintain a safe distance from the car in front of you.
  • Plan for longer drive times or limit your driving to necessary trips.
  • Have an emergency kit with first aid essentials in your home and/or car.
  • Be safe!
