Skip to Content
News
By
today at 4:41 PM
Published 4:15 PM

Low tides reveal million-year-old fossils in Santa Cuz County

Dustin Mulvaney

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Over the weekend, the "King Tides" uncovered a wonderful geological find on Capitola Beach.

San Josse University professor Dustin Mulvaney said he found a trove of fossils buried millions of years ago.

“Definitely one of the best sea fossil specimens I’ve stumbled upon. What on Earth was it?” said Mulvaney on Twitter, sharing photos of the fossils and other 3-foot-long specimens. 

Mulvaney later said that an expert identified the fossil as the "cervical vertebrae of a 3-4 million-year-old balaenopterid baleen whale.”

He also found other marine mammal fossils to marvel at:

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content