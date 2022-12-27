Low tides reveal million-year-old fossils in Santa Cuz County

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Over the weekend, the "King Tides" uncovered a wonderful geological find on Capitola Beach.

San Josse University professor Dustin Mulvaney said he found a trove of fossils buried millions of years ago.

“Definitely one of the best sea fossil specimens I’ve stumbled upon. What on Earth was it?” said Mulvaney on Twitter, sharing photos of the fossils and other 3-foot-long specimens.

Mulvaney later said that an expert identified the fossil as the "cervical vertebrae of a 3-4 million-year-old balaenopterid baleen whale.”

He also found other marine mammal fossils to marvel at: