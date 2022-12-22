Fire from unattended stove causes structure fire in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Santa Cruz City Fire Department said a cooking fire on the second floor of a home caused damage to the ceiling and third floor.

Firefighters arrived at 2:27 for reports of a structure fire on the 130 block of Clark Avenue. When they arrived, they noticed smoke coming from the attic vents.

Upon entering the home, firefighters found the source of the fire was coming from a stove on the second floor. The fire was extinguished, but firefighters saw that the fire had extended through the ceiling to the third floor and put that fire out as well.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental from unattended cooking on the stove. Firefighters said in total, it took 30 minutes to control the fire with seven total companies.

Three have been displaced due to the fire and have been referee to the American Red Cross for assistance. Firefighters also had to rescue several pets in the home.

"Please do not leave cooking unattended, and ensure your appliance is off prior to leaving," said Santa Cruz City Fire. "Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors save lives. Please ensure you have working detectors in your home."