Busy weekend in Watsonville: two carjackings, DUI arrest and shooting investigation

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police had no shortage of work over the weekend. They received two carjacking calls, as well as other calls.

Police said the case they are still investigating is a shooting that occurred around 1 a.m. near Palm Avenue and Sudden Street on Sunday. Officers found evidence of a shooting.

Police say nobody was found injured. They made no other comments about this investigation and asked anyone with information to call police.

Hours earlier, they received calls of a man suspected of carjacking two people at gunpoint. Police said they chased Enrique Enriquez, 23, throughout Watsonville, into Pajaro and arrested him.

The first incident involving Enriquez was in the parking lot of the Overlook Shopping Center parking lot on Main Street. Police tried chasing him but stopped due to public safety concerns.

Thirty minutes later, police received reports of an armed carjacking McDonald's in the Overlook Shopping Center parking lot. The victim said the suspect threatened to shoot them.

While at the McDonald's parking lot, police received a separate call of an armed carjacking on Freedom Boulevard. Officers found the suspect, and a chase began that ended in Pajaro, said police.

Monterey County deputies arrived and used a PIT maneuver, and stopped Enriquez. Police arrested him and found a gun believed to be involved in the carjackings.

Watsonville Police added that they arrested a DUI driver during the chase near Green Valley Road and Pennsylvania Drive. Police said the driver crashed into multiple vehicles but nobody was seriously injured.