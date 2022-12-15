Mother and toddler escape burning house fire in Watsonville, eleven displaced

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Watsonville said that a mother and child are recovering after escaping a house fire Thursday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 400 block of East Beach Street at around 9:12 a.m. for reports of a fire on the second story of a burning home. A mother and her toddler escaped from a second-story window with the help of Watsonville Police, according to the city.

The American Red Cross said the toddler was a three-year-old that was tossed out to emergency responders by a mother in her 20s.

A third person inside the home also got out safely. The American Red Cross said eleven people were displaced from the house and are receiving aid from them.

The City of Watsonville said the three people were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay. There were thousands of dollars worth of damages reported, per police.

The cause of the fire has not been released as of yet.