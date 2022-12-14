Ground breaking ceremony for Monterey’s Shuman Hearthouse

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Local government and business leaders, contractors and architects held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Shuman Hearthouse in Monterey on Wednesday.

The Shuman Hearthouse will be located at 600 E. Franklin Street and will provide shelter for 35 individuals, women and families.

In neighboring Seaside, Casa De Noche Buena, is being used as a model for success, since the since has had 70% of their residents transition into some form of permanent housing.

The project has been in the works since the spring of 2021 when local businessman and philanthropist, Mark Shuman donated $3,000,000.00 to purchase the building that used to house the Arthur Dance Studio.

"Everybody has a right to a safe place to sleep and a comfortable place to wake up in the morning," said Shuman. "I know CHS has the experience and know-how to help make this happen. Their proven track record of managing finances and successfully operating various types of facilities is evident to me."

The Shuman Hearthouse is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.