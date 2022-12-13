TJX Companies, Inc. must pay $2.05 million for unlawful disposal of hazardous waste

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said on Tuesday that TJX Companies, Inc. must pay a $2.05 million fine for unlawful disposal of hazardous waste.

This settles a civil complaint against the Massachusetts-based company that alleged improper disposal of hazardous waste into their regular trash bins meant for municipal landfills, said Pacioni. They are not meant to accept hazardous waste.

Hazardous waste included items like aerosol cans, batteries, electronic devices, cleaning agents and non-empty drug fact containing waste items, and other hazardous waste items made from the company's regular business activities, said Pacioni. This is the second lawsuit where TJX has mismanaged hazardous waste at its California stores.

The judge ordered TJX to pay $1,800,000 in civil penalties, $300,000 in supplemental environmental projects, and $250,000 in reimbursement of investigative and enforcement costs, said Pacioni. Also, TJX will have to continue to employ at least one California compliance employee to oversee its hazardous waste compliance program.

Three TJX facilities are located in Monterey County.