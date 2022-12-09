Santa Cruz mayor-elect recovering after transient global amnesia diagnosis

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Thursday night was a scary night for the mayor-elect of Santa Cruz as he spent the night in the hospital.

Fred Keeley is the first elected mayor of Santa Cruz after winning an election in November.

Santa Cruz's communication manager, Erika Smart, said she has not spoken to Keeley but heard he was discharged from Dominican Hospital at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Keeley said he was diagnosed with transient global amnesia. Cedars Sinai says episodes end in one to eight hours and last no more than 24 hours. It also goes away by itself.

"Transient global amnesia has no direct complications. It's not a risk factor for stroke or epilepsy. It's possible to have a second episode of transient global amnesia, but it's extremely rare to have more than two," per mayoclinic.

Keeley was set to be sworn in as Mayor on Tuesday, Dec. 13.