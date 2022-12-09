Skip to Content
News
By
Published 7:15 PM

Santa Cruz mayor-elect recovering after transient global amnesia diagnosis

San Jose State University

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Thursday night was a scary night for the mayor-elect of Santa Cruz as he spent the night in the hospital.

Fred Keeley is the first elected mayor of Santa Cruz after winning an election in November.

Santa Cruz's communication manager, Erika Smart, said she has not spoken to Keeley but heard he was discharged from Dominican Hospital at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Keeley said he was diagnosed with transient global amnesia. Cedars Sinai says episodes end in one to eight hours and last no more than 24 hours. It also goes away by itself.

"Transient global amnesia has no direct complications. It's not a risk factor for stroke or epilepsy. It's possible to have a second episode of transient global amnesia, but it's extremely rare to have more than two," per mayoclinic.

Keeley was set to be sworn in as Mayor on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content