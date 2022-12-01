People worried about debris flow from River Fire burn scars

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)— A neighbor who lives next to this creek on Pine Canyon and River Road told KION they're used to the flooding in this area.

Other people who also live in River Fire burn scar said it's not during the rain they are worried it's after.

Living here in the Pine Canyon area for 30 years, Cassie McKinsey has seen a lot. The River Fire burning a little too close to her home.

“When the rain starts hard, you're more worried about what's above than what is beneath you,” said Cassie McKinsey.

The River Fire forced McKinsey out of her home for 10 days. She also had to keep her horses with her friends at their homes. McKinsey said she is grateful for her group of friends that helped her out.

But then last year, the floods came.

“At about 3 o'clock in the morning, I was supposed to leave for the airport at 6 A.M. that day,” said McKinsey. “That was a little nerve wracking, not being sure. But once it became light you could see that you could make it.”

Two years after the River Fire, people are still wondering about the effects of the fire on the community. For McKinsey, this isn't the first flood she’s been through.

“The flood of 95, school was closed, I want to say almost a week,” said McKinsey. “At the time, I was attending speckles. We went to Chualar Bridge and the water was following over the bridge at the time.”

McKinsey said she makes sure she's prepared by having extra food and water.