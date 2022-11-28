Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:58 PM

Deputies arrest gang member in Soledad with drugs and guns

Monterey County Sheriff's Office

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they found a large number of firearms, meth, cocaine, heroin, counterfeit M30 pills believed to contain fentanyl and money.

A search warrant was issued on Nov. 16 on the 200 block of 7th Street in Soledad. Francisco Galvan, a 35-year-old resident of Soledad, was arrested and charged after the illegal items were found in his home, said deputies.

Suspect 35-year-old Francisco Galvan of Soledad.

Galvan was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail for gang, weapon and drug violations.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content