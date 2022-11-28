Deputies arrest gang member in Soledad with drugs and guns
SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they found a large number of firearms, meth, cocaine, heroin, counterfeit M30 pills believed to contain fentanyl and money.
A search warrant was issued on Nov. 16 on the 200 block of 7th Street in Soledad. Francisco Galvan, a 35-year-old resident of Soledad, was arrested and charged after the illegal items were found in his home, said deputies.
Galvan was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail for gang, weapon and drug violations.