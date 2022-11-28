Deputies arrest gang member in Soledad with drugs and guns

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they found a large number of firearms, meth, cocaine, heroin, counterfeit M30 pills believed to contain fentanyl and money.

A search warrant was issued on Nov. 16 on the 200 block of 7th Street in Soledad. Francisco Galvan, a 35-year-old resident of Soledad, was arrested and charged after the illegal items were found in his home, said deputies.

Suspect 35-year-old Francisco Galvan of Soledad.

Galvan was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail for gang, weapon and drug violations.