TCU beats No. 25 Iowa to win Emerald Coast Classic tourney

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Micah Peavy scored 16 points and Mike Miles Jr. added 15 in his second game back from an injury to lead TCU over No. 25 Iowa, 79-66, in the Emerald Coast Classic championship game. Miles was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. The 5-1 Horned Frogs broke open what had been a nip-and-tuck battle up until about three minutes into the second half, when TCU went on a 13-4 run to grab a 58-43 lead. Xavier Cork was the only other scorer in double figures for TCU with 10 points. TCU held Iowa’s Patrick McCaffery scoreless a day after he led the Hawkeyes with 21 points. Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis had 15 points.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.