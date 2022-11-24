American Legion serves over 700 Thanksgiving meals in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- For decades - American Legion Post 31 spent this holiday helping the hungry by preparing and serving up hundreds of Thanksgiving dinners.

And this year, they're at it again, with a record-breaking turnout.

"It's just a joy being here and being able to give back to the community," said volunteer Diana Dominguez. "This is not really a typical Thanksgiving, a typical Thanksgiving is maybe cooking all day long and things like that. This is a lot more important. It feels more special just to be here and be a part of this."

The American Legion told us last year, they fed 500 people. This year they broke that number.They served 730 meals, way more than they anticipated.

While they did run out of food around 2 p.m., everyone who showed up got something to eat.