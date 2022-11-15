Skip to Content
Gang member arrested with stolen vehicle in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Multi-Agency Detail for Commercial Auto Theft with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office made a gang arrest in the City of Salinas in early November.

Miguel Sebastian, 30, was driving a stolen vehicle that was taken from a business on the 900 block of Work Street. The car had been modified to conceal the identity, said deputies.

When Sebastian was arrested, stolen license plates and other items of interest were found in the vehcile. Sebastian was then taken to Monterey County Jail and booked for vehicle theft and a felony warrant.

Ricardo Tovar

