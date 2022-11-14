Skip to Content
Monterey professor looks to defend “Jeopardy!” tournament title

“Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik joins Dr. Sam Buttrey, an associate professor at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), after Buttrey won the inaugural “Jeopardy!” Professors Tournament. Buttrey was one of 15 college and university professors competing in the popular TV quiz show’s two-week tournament, which was taped in October 2021 and aired Dec. 6-17, 2021.
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Naval Postgraduate School professor looks to return to the top of the"Jeopardy!" world after winning the inaugural Professors Tournament in 2021.

 Dr. Sam Buttrey, an associate professor in NPS’ Operations Research department, was up against 14 other University and college professors from across the country to reach the finals.

“Of course, I’m gratified to have played well – even recognizing that there is a substantial dose of luck in the game,” said Buttrey, who was on campus Dec. 17 to watch his victory in the tournament’s final episode on TV with other NPS faculty and staff members. “The actual gameplay was a lot of fun for a big ‘Jeopardy!’ fan like me, too.” 

He reached the finals after a win on the Nov. 10 episode of the game show. He now faces two other California professors for a chance to repeat as champion.

The tournament finals follow a best-of-seven format. Whoever is the first to three wins will win the title and $250,000 grand prize.

