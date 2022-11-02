Monterey Bay Aquarium brings back Community Open House

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- For the first time in three years, the Monterey Bay Aquarium is bringing back its Community Open House event; which gives residents of Monterey County, Santa Cruz County and San Benito County free admission for a week.

The event is planned for Jan. 21 to Jan 29, 2023.

"To show appreciation for our local community, we open our doors to residents of Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz counties (valid identification required) during our annual Community Open House event," said the aquarium in a statement. "All offers are valid on-site only. Guests of local tri-county residents must pay regular admission prices."

Acceptable forms of I.D. are as follows: