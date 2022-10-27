Active shooter incident at Santa Cruz High School determined to be hoax

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)-UPDATE Oct. 27, 2022, at 3:33 p.m.- Santa Cruz Police said they will be investigating a false call to their office claiming multiple people had been shot at Santa Cruz High School.

There is no confirmation of a shooter or threat. Calling a false report to the Police is illegal; our detectives are investigating this crime," said police. "In addition, this false report caused extreme stress and disruption at SCHS and in our community. Counselors and mental health professionals are on hand at the school to speak with students and staff."

Santa Cruz High School will be hosting a parent webinar to help families deal with this stressful hoax. It will be hosted Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://sccs-net.zoom.us/j/85883472535?pwd=cW80anRhUmdINENNdFI4S2Q0S1QyUT09

Passcode: SCCS

Or One tap mobile : Or Telephone: US: +1 669 900 6833 or +1 408 638 0968 or +1 669 444 9171 or +1719 359 4580 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 309 205 3325 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1360 209 5623 or +1 386 347 5053 or +1 564 217 2000 or +1 646 876 9923 or +1 646 931 3860 or +1301 715 8592

Webinar ID: 858 8347 2535 Passcode: 0609

Active incident at Santa Cruz High School, no reported injuries or active shooter

UPDATE Oct. 27, 2022, at 10:33 a.m.- KION reached out to the Santa Cruz County Office of Education, and they say there are no police reports of an active shooter at Santa Cruz High School.

The Santa Cruz City Schools said that the high school received a threat that multiple people had been shot and multiple shots had been fired. There was an immediate lockdown of the high school placed.

All students were evacuated, and every school in the district was either placed on lockdown or in a shelter-in-place for student safety.

HAPPENING NOW: Santa Cruz Police responded to a report of an active shooter at Santa Cruz High School. At this time, it is not evident that there was an active shooter and no injured persons have been located.



Reunification area for parents & teens is at Depot Park. — Santa Cruz Police (@SantaCruzPolice) October 27, 2022

There are also no words on any injuries at this time. The Office of Education said the only ones calling it an active shooting have been on social media and media outlets.

“The Dominican Hospital team was ready with over 100 clinicians activated and prepared to treat injuries,” the said law enforcement via Twitter.

ORIGINAL STORY

Santa Cruz Police said that there is an active incident at Santa Cruz High School.

Caltrans District 5 says there is a heavy law enforcement presence and to avoid the area if possible.

Police can be seen on campus with rifles.

SCHS is on LOCKDOWN. Students and staff are safe.

SCPD is already on campus. Please do not come to campus.

More information to come. Santa Cruz High School

RIGHT NOW: Traffic moving slow in the area of #hwy1 and Walnut Avenue in #SantaCruz. Heavy law enforcement presence. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/eoCDzbDlVl — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) October 27, 2022

There is no further information.

This is a developing story.