Juvenile arrested for threatening to shoot staff member and school at Greenfield High School

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said they arrested a 14-year-old student Monday evening who threatened to shoot a staff member at Greenfield High School.

A search warrant was approved for the student's home, and no weapons were found. The student allegedly threatened to shoot the staff member and then "shoot the school."

The juvenile suspect was taken into Juvenile Hall, according to police

"The Greenfield Police Department strives to keep our community safe, and especially our students at school. Any threat of school violence will be investigated to the fullest extent of the law," said Greenfield Police.