Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:44 AM

Juvenile arrested for threatening to shoot staff member and school at Greenfield High School

Greenfield Public Schools

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said they arrested a 14-year-old student Monday evening who threatened to shoot a staff member at Greenfield High School.

A search warrant was approved for the student's home, and no weapons were found. The student allegedly threatened to shoot the staff member and then "shoot the school."

The juvenile suspect was taken into Juvenile Hall, according to police

"The Greenfield Police Department strives to keep our community safe, and especially our students at school. Any threat of school violence will be investigated to the fullest extent of the law," said Greenfield Police.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content