At least six cars pilled up on north Highway 101 near King City

KING CITY, Calif. California Highway Patrol says you should expect traffic delays if you want to go north on Highway 101 through King City after a crash involving several vehicles.

CHP said at around 11:31 a.m, they received reports of at least six to seven cars involved in a pile-up. No word on injuries, but an ambulance was requested out of precaution, said CHP.

Tow trucks have been called to clear the vehicles involved. There are no reported closures of the Highway, but drivers should take an alternate route if possible.