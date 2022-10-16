Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:26 PM

At least six cars pilled up on north Highway 101 near King City

KING CITY, Calif. California Highway Patrol says you should expect traffic delays if you want to go north on Highway 101 through King City after a crash involving several vehicles.

CHP said at around 11:31 a.m, they received reports of at least six to seven cars involved in a pile-up. No word on injuries, but an ambulance was requested out of precaution, said CHP.

Tow trucks have been called to clear the vehicles involved. There are no reported closures of the Highway, but drivers should take an alternate route if possible.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content