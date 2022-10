SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are looking for a man wanted for allegedly stealing over 20 pairs of jeans from a local business.

Police said the man stole 501s, and the amount taken warrants a felony charge.

If seen, contact Officer Gansen at Byrong@ci.Salinas.ca.us or 831-801-3549 if you have any info.