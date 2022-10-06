KGO radio station abruptly goes off the air Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV) — KGO 810, a Bay Area radio station that has run for 80 years, told listeners it was going off the air Thursday. The news station didn’t offer an explanation as to why the sudden end to their broadcast

In a post, they said, “for your loyalty and for trusting KGO to be our source for information.” The post continued, “We also want to sincerely thank all the talented men and women that worked so hard over the years to produce award-winning programming on KGO.”

There may potentially be a new show taking the air time.

“On Monday, 810am begins a new era,” the post read. “We hope you will tune in.”