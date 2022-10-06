Drive-by shooting leaves woman struck in back at Acosta Plaza

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they responded to a ShotSpotter alert that said multiple shots were fired near the 900 block of Acosta Plaza Wednesday at 9:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old woman with a bullet wound. Police said she was hit by a bullet that went through the wall of her apartment, through her bed, and struck her back.

She was taken to Natividad Medical Center with non-serious injuries, according to police.

Three vehicles were also found with bullet holes. No other victims were found, said police.

Police told KION this was a drive-by shooting. No further information will be given at this time.

Our reporter on the scene said a Toyota Sienna, Honda Odyssey and Nissan Sentra were hit by stray bullets.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Salinas Police at 831-758-7321 or you can remain anonymous by calling the Tip Line at 831-775-4222