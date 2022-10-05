YouTuber raises $100,000 for Monterey Bay Aquarium to honor sea otter’s birthday

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A YouTuber with nearly 2 million followers has started an unusual tradition by live streaming on his page every year in honor of Rosa's, a sea otter, birthday. All funds raised go to the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

Doug Wreden, known as DougDoug online, has been live streaming in honor of Rosa since 2019.

“When we heard that Rosa's 20th birthday was coming up in a few days, we decided to throw an impromptu birthday fundraiser on my live stream,” Wreden said. The first party was a hit, and he has since continued the tradition of celebrating her birthday. “It's become more fun and successful every year,” he says.

This year's fundraiser for her 23rd birthday raised $100,000.