UN says detained Iranian-American was allowed to leave Iran

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says an 85-year-old Iranian-American who formerly worked for the U.N. children’s agency and was detained in Iran in 2016 has been permitted to leave the country for medical treatment abroad. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric announced Baquer Namazi’s departure Saturday. He says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is grateful that Namazi could leave following the U.N. chief’s appeals to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Dujarric says the secretary-general is also pleased that Namazi’s son, Siamak Namazi, has been released from detention. Both Namazis were sentenced to 10 years in prison on what the U.S. and U.N. say were trumped-up spying charges.

