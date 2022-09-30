Gov. Newsom signs bill to speed graduation and cancel debt at community colleges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill Friday to help encourage people to return to school by offering a faster track to graduating and eliminating any potential debt at community colleges.

“California is increasing resources, adding services, and advancing equity to boost graduation and transfer rates throughout our higher education systems,” said Governor Newsom. “Thanks to the Legislature’s leadership, we’re building on my Administration’s efforts to ensure all our students are well-equipped to succeed and prepared for California’s future.”

The bill will do the following:

Ensure that students attending California Community Colleges enroll directly into transfer-level math and English courses if their program requires it or they are seeking to transfer.

Expand supervised tutoring offered for foundational skills and transfer-level courses.

Offer debt cancellation to encourage students to re-enroll and enroll at community colleges, building on budget appropriations.

“Today is a groundbreaking moment in the future of higher education as we finally turn the page on antiquated placement tests that pressure students into classes that do not count toward their graduation requirements,” said Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks). “Since the implementation of my bill AB 705 in 2018, there have been significant improvements towards closing racial equity gaps, especially for Black and Latino students who historically have been overrepresented in remedial courses, but systemic barriers remain. The signing of AB 1705 & AB 1187 coupled with the $64 million investment in tutoring students to earn college credits, will ensure that students and faculty receive the resources they need to make students successful. My sincere thanks to the Governor, the Lieutenant Governor, Chancellor Gonzales, and advocates for steadfast commitment to these reforms.”