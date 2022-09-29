Carmel Valley woman helps with Hurricane Ian

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV)- As Hurricane Ian rampages the east coast, Jinny Meyers looks to help those dealing with disaster.

Meyers has been a disaster mental health volunteer for the Red Cross for eight years.

“That's just my heart,” Meyers said. “To serve people and help them when they’re in crisis or needing the support.”

When she isn’t contributing to disaster relief, she’s helping here on the central coast.

Meyers runs an organization called Elder Allies. Like at the Red Cross, she helps families going through tough life transitions.

“It's just an incredible gift to hold space for people who need support, and they don’t know where to turn,” Meyers said. “And there’s just so many organizations and support in place that we connect them to.”

Although she does everything she can to help locally, she looks to help out wherever she’s needed, whenever she’s needed.

“This gives me the greatest joy,” Meyers said. “It really does. There’s a certain amount of excitement going in and just seeing that people are getting relief and that they’re happy to know that we’re there for them.”

Meyers will be leaving for Florida this Saturday, whereas as of this morning, about 35,000 people are in Red Cross shelters.