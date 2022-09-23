Skip to Content
New this week: ‘Reasonable Doubt,’ ‘Blonde’ and Björk

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Björk and Broadway’s “Into the Woods,” the reunion of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy in “Hocus Pocus 2” and a Showtime documentary about Sinéad O’Connor. Kerry Washington is behind the camera as an executive producer for Hulu’s “Reasonable Doubt,” with Emayatzy Corinealdi starring as a L.A. defense attorney who chooses results over protocol and has a complicated personal life. And “Blonde,” Andrew Dominik’s long-delayed, NC-17 rated epic and experimental film about Marilyn Monroe is finally here, available on Netflix starting Wednesday.

