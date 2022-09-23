King City gang member arrested for weapons manufacturing

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Soledad Police said they served a search warrant on the 300 block of San Antonio in King City Thursday.

Joessiah Dunn, 19, a known gang member was found in the home along with manufactured weapons, according to police.

He was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail on five felony charges. On top of the manufactured weapons, he was charged with possessing an assault weapon, numerous unserialized weapons, parts, and narcotics for sale, according to police.

His bail is set at $48,500.

The other arresting agencies included Soledad Police Detectives, Greenfield Police Detectives, and the South Monterey County Task Force.