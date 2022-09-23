Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:28 AM

King City gang member arrested for weapons manufacturing

Soledad Police Department

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Soledad Police said they served a search warrant on the 300 block of San Antonio in King City Thursday.

Joessiah Dunn, 19, a known gang member was found in the home along with manufactured weapons, according to police.

He was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail on five felony charges. On top of the manufactured weapons, he was charged with possessing an assault weapon, numerous unserialized weapons, parts, and narcotics for sale, according to police.

His bail is set at $48,500.

The other arresting agencies included Soledad Police Detectives, Greenfield Police Detectives, and the South Monterey County Task Force.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content