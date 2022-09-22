CAL FIRE CZU burns 29 acres in Marshall Field for prescribed burn
FELTON, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thursday, a prescribed burn was held in Marshall Fields.
CAL FIRE CZU burned a total of 29 acres in this exercise.
