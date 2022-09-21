Skip to Content
UC Santa Cruz research center to honor Dolores Huerta with renaming

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Research Center for the Americas is getting a name change in honor of civil rights and feminist icon Dolores Huerta. A 30th Anniversary celebration is planned for October, with Huerta as a guest speaker.

Dolores Huerta is the Founder and President of the Dolores Huerta Foundation, and she also co-founded the United Farm Workers of America with Cesar Chavez in 1962. She has worked for labor rights and social justice for over 50 years.

The event is planned for October 20 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Cowell Ranch Hay Barn on UC Santa Cruz's campus. UCSC students can purchase tickets for $35; general admission is $75.

You can register in advance and find more information on the event here.

