Salinas native Mayra Gomez is the first Spanish-language football reporter for Amazon Prime Video

SALINAS, Calif. (KMUV-TV) - During Hispanic Heritage month, a Salinas woman is making streaming television history.

Mayra Gómez was born in Salinas and has developed her career in sports as well as in the media and marketing. Today, she is part of the Prime Video football broadcast team, a company that belongs to Amazon.

Every Thursday night, during the current NFL season, Mayra Gómez is a field reporter for the games that open up the week of football. She is the first Latin woman to broadcast these games in Spanish through Prime Video.

In an interview with KION, Mayra tells us how she got the opportunity to broadcast NFL games.

“They sent me an email that I thought was SPAM because it only said Amazon Prime, and I thought they wanted to sell me something, but in reality, it was to invite me to the interview process. They told me that there were two other people and finally I said, well, let it be what God wants. I have always said that God's times are perfect, and fortunately, I was given the opportunity, ”said Mayra.

She also described how her first broadcast was:

“First, I had like butterflies, I didn't know what to expect, you're with your product, it's giving you signs of what to do, how not to do things. It was a first-time experience for which I thank my family for their support,” Gómez said.

Mayra graduated from Alisal High School, then studied at the University of Carolina and later in Mexico City to be a sports journalist. She is the daughter of migrant parents and a Latina who has fulfilled her dreams through struggle, passion, discipline, and daily effort. She says she is proud of her roots and of being bilingual, being able to bring sports to the Latino community.

“For me, I'm proud to be able to represent all Latinos, to be able to go day by day saying: I am Mexican, my parents are Mexican, now I stand up and say: I am 100% Mexican. Yes, I am American because I was born in Salinas, California, and everywhere I go, they ask me where I am from and why I speak Spanish, and I tell them that my parents are Mexican and that, for me, is a real pride, ”she commented.

Mayra Gómez is on Prime Video on Thursdays, she is also a color analyst with the San Francisco 49's and a representative of the Orelegui group in the United States.