Monterey Police look for suspect riding e-bike slapping women on the butt

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Police say they have responded to reports of sexual battery by a man on an electric bicycle slapping woman on the butt.

So far, there have been two incidents reported to the police. One was on Sept. 15 and the other on Sept. 20, both were in the morning between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.

On Sept. 15, at around 7:00 a.m., a woman was walking on Second Street and Camino Aguajito when a man riding a black bike grabbed her buttocks and made an inappropriate comment as he rode off, said police.

The suspect was described as a white male adult with blue eyes, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a blue facemask and blue jeans, according to police. The bike was described as a black electric bicycle, "beefier than a normal pedal bile."

Five days later, at around 6 a.m., a woman was jogging along the trail near Custom House Plaza and was slapped on the butt by a man as he rode by, said police. He was last seen riding north on the recreation trail towards Coast Guard Pier.

Police say, "the suspect was described as wearing all dark clothing and was riding a dark-colored bike that was believed to be electric because of the speed at which it traveled."