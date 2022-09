SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said someone was hit by an Amtrak train Tuesday in Salinas.

Police would not say whether that person survived being hit. Our reporter on the scene said the train was stopped near Murphy Street as of 12:50 p.m.

It is unclear why the person was hit by the train at this time. This incident occurred before 1 p.m.

Salinas Police said Union Pacific will be handling the investigation.

This is a developing story.