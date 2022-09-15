Woman speaks after armed home invasion reults in theft of French Bulldog in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they are looking for two people wanted for an armed robbery that took place at a Teresita Court and Central Avenue home Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

Police said a woman arrived at her home and found two people armed with firearms. A brief scuffle ensued, and the two got away with her French Bulldog and undisclosed items, according to police.

“It was just pretty clear to me the guys did not care for human life, basically. Because they could’ve just easily left with what they had and, you know, ran. Instead, they wanted to make sure that I stayed on the ground and fought me as much as they could," said Amanda. "I begged them please not to take my dog, to take anything else, but instead, they took her, and they took other things that were literally of no value. They’re minimal value to me. They don’t matter. She’s the only thing that matters."

Photo of the stolen dog. Credit Amanda.

Police say the two were last seen going towards San Juan Bautista in a silver Chevy Malibu with gold star paper license plates. There is no word on how bad the victim's injuries were.