MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they need the public's help finding a man allegedly responsible for multiple residential burglaries in Marina.

The man pictured above is believed to have burglarized homes along the 400 block of Reservation Road. The burglaries are said to have occurred between Sept. 1 and Sept. 11 during the overnight and morning hours.

Marina Police remind residents to ensure windows and doors are closed and locked.