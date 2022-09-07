Skip to Content
Two arrested in Salinas, one for attempted murder after chase

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a gang member wanted for attempted murder in north Salinas Wednesday.

Henry Lechuga, 32, of Salinas, was allegedly involved in a shooting on England Avenue on August 18 in Salinas. Lechuga is a gang member with an extensive criminal history, according to deputies.

Detectives were conducting a follow-up in the 600 block of Palma Avenue and noticed Lechuga standing next to a vehicle. According to deputies, the suspect then took police on a brief chase but was ultimately taken into custody.

Joseph Onteverio, 31, was also in the vehicle with Lechuga and was also arrested for trying to evade deputies, according to investigators.

Lechuga had a warrant for violation of Post Release Community Supervision and attempted murder and was booked into Monterey County Jail. Onteverio was booked into county jail for violating Post Release Community Supervision

