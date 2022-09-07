Police: Dog stabbed “15 times” dies after dog fight in Marina, owner arrested for terroristic threats

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said a dog was stabbed with a pocketknife and later died of its injuries after a dog fight Tuesday night.

At around 7:58 p.m., officers were dispatched to Reindollar Avenue and Zanetta Drive for reports of a dog fight. Officers said someone was walking their dog on a leash when another dog ran out of a house through the front door and attacked the dog on the leash.

The owner of the dog on the leash tried separating the dogs but could not. She then grabbed a pocketknife and "utilized it in a manner that caused the attacking dog to release the leashed dog," said Marina Police.

The owner of the attacking dog told police her dog died of injuries sustained during the attack. She also told KION and police that her dog was stabbed at least 15 times. She added she felt her dog was stabbed an unnecessary number of times.

Marina Police said the dogs involved were two pit bulls. The leashed pitbull suffered injuries to the ear, top of the head, and paw pads that required stitches. The owner of the leashed pit bull sustained injuries to her hands and leg.

The attacking dog's owner was cited for violating municipal code ordinance 6.04.040, said police.

The following day the owner of the leashed dog returned to the scene and was confronted by the owner of the now deceased pit bull, and he asked her to leave the property. The owner of the pit bull then threatened the leashed pit bull's owners and hit her car.

The owner of the unleashed pit bull was arrested for threats with intent to terrorize and vandalism of over $400, according to Marina Police. Police added that the unleashed pit bull owner was previously cited in November of 2021 for having his pit bull unleashed.

Marina police said the woman who stabbed the pit bull would not face criminal charges.

Marina Police want to remind people that all dogs should be restrained. All owners should exercise proper care and control of their animals to prevent them from becoming a nuisance.

A gofundme has been started for the deceased pitbull, and you can donate here.

Correction this article previously stated the attacking dog's owner used the pocketknife. It should have said the owner of the dog on the leash used the pocketknife on the attacking dog.