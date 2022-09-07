Gilroy teen suspect arrested for attempted gang-related murder in March

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gilroy Police said a man has been arrested for the alleged attempted murder of a 32-year-old Gilroy resident on March 3, 2022.

Demetrius Santos, 19, was arrested earlier this week for shooting his victim several times near Las Animas and Electa Court, said police. The victim was taken to a trauma center and recovered from his injuries.

The Gilroy Police Anti-Crime Team investigated the crime because it was determined the shooting was gang motivated.

Santos was arrested at San Ysidro Park and booked into Santa Clara County Jail for attempted murder, according to police.