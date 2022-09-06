Repairs being made for Highway 101 near Hollister for raised asphalt

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The number two and three lanes of southbound Highway 101 north of State Route 156 are closed today for immediate repairs to fix a section of raised asphalt, said the California Highway Patrol.

"If you have to travel to Santa Clara County or beyond and then return, please be aware of the lane closures on South Bound U.S. 101 north of the San Juan Bautista/Hollister exit," added Soledad Police.

Caltrans is working along with CHP to ensure drivers' delays are kept to a minimum. CHP asks drivers to take alternate routes.