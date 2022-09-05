Santa Cruz beach sees flux of tourism during hot Labor Day Weekend

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION TV)- This long holiday weekend is wrapping up, and tourists are still looking to beat the heat.

Some people say they are coming just for the day to enjoy the ocean breeze, like Victor and Robert Sandoval from Patterson, California.

“We’re just here to enjoy the beach, fish, swim, do all that fun stuff,” Robert says. “And get away from all that heat in Patterson,” said Victor.

Now temperatures may feel warmer here than usual, but it’s not stopping people from coming to enjoy the sand in between their toes here at the beach.

Especially if it's their first time. Like Filippa Nelling from Sweden.

“I like it,” Kneeling said. “It’s much warmer than Sweden, and everything here is bigger. So, I would say I love it.”

Others who visit often know what to expect when visiting the boardwalk and the beach. Especially when their hometown is hotter, like Rayleen Ramirez and Bellin Hand from San Jose know.

“We always look at the weather first because sometimes it’s hot in San Jose,” Hand said. “But it’s a lot cooler here, but now it’s really nice here.”

A day at the Santa Cruz beach required planning for visitors.

“Just try to come as early as possible and bring a tent, you know, for shade,” Victor Sandoval said. “And sunscreen.”

“Leave early, yes,” Hand said. “Leave early and bring lots of water.”